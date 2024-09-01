The House of Representatives opens as Utah’s legislature holds a special session to consider an initiative constitutional amendment at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.

The Utah Legislature is working to pass an amendment to the Utah Constitution that would reassert their desired privilege to amend or veto ballot initiatives.

I would like to see an alternate constitutional amendment requiring that the Legislature may amend a ballot initiative, but that the amended version and the original version must both appear on the ballot. Citizens may decide to prefer the amended version, but the Legislature may not gut an initiative without offering a chance to voters to approve their amendment.

Unfortunately, the Legislature has shown that they do not respect the intent of ballot initiatives, which is disappointing.

I hope that the citizens of Utah will hold legislators who gut the intent of ballot initiatives accountable. We shouldn’t elect representatives who ignore the voice of their constituents on these important issues.

Alan Grover

North Ogden