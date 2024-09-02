I am deeply troubled by the Utah Legislature’s recent emergency session aimed at altering our state constitution. This rushed measure, clearly a response to a citizen-led ballot initiative, raises alarming questions about the priorities of our elected officials. The power of the people to initiate ballot measures is one of the few remaining checks on government overreach. When legislators manipulate the system to suppress the voices of their constituents, it reflects a dangerous disregard for democracy. This is not about responsible governance; it’s about consolidating power at the expense of ordinary citizens.

Our legislators should be working to uplift the people of Utah, not curtailing their ability to participate in the democratic process. The swift nature of this session demonstrates a blatant disregard for the will of the people. It’s not just disappointing — it’s sickening.

It’s clear that too many of our elected officials are more concerned with preserving their power than serving the people who elected them. Utahns deserve better. We deserve a government that respects our voices, not one that silences them.

Jamie Justice

Salt Lake City