Migrants are taken into custody by officials at the Texas-Mexico border, Jan. 3, 2024, in Eagle Pass, Texas.

I just got a letter from former President Donald Trump. In the letter, he says President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris “have opened our southern border to millions of immigrants including drug kingpins, human traffickers, violent criminals, and the criminally insane” and says, “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have blood on their hands.”

Alex Nowrasteh is an immigration policy analyst at the Cato Institute. Nowrasteh’s findings show that from 2012 to 2022, immigrants lacking permanent legal status have a homicide conviction rate 14% below that of native-born Americans, and undocumented immigrants have a 41% lower total criminal conviction rate than native-born Americans.

There are valid reasons for securing our border, but the reasons Trump gives are exaggerations.

Russell Patterson

West Valley City