We are a state that believes in family values and is full of charitable and service-oriented people. Many here subscribe to the idea of feeding the hungry. What about ensuring that one of our most vulnerable populations is fed through public services? I propose Utah become one of the next states to enact a free school lunch program in our publicly funded schools. Eight other states have enacted such programs. Programs like this prevent the student lunch debt we saw at the end of last year, a whopping $2.8 million dollars that needed to be paid. Nonprofits such as Utah Lunch Debt Relief Solutions are taking donations to pay this debt.

Parents are under more pressure than ever to provide for their families. Offering school lunch can be one way to help families in Utah. Colorado reduced tax rebates for families making over $300,000 to fund their free lunch program. There are ways to fund these essential programs without adding to the strain of those struggling. Funding programs that feed children promote overall health and educational success. I believe Utahns want the best for all children and these programs brighten the future for many.

Dellany Higby

Riverton