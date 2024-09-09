Rep. Celeste Maloy, R-Utah, speaks at a field hearing for the House Ways and Means Committee at ARUP Laboratories in Research Park in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 12, 2024.

In June, Rep. Celeste Maloy took a courageous stand for Utah’s parents by confronting the Department of Justice on the widespread epidemic of illicit, flavored electronic cigarettes among our youth. I’ve known these products were unsafe, but I was shocked to learn that the devices flooding gas station shelves and slipping into our teenagers’ pockets are not FDA approved.

I’ve learned that over 90% of these flavored e-cigarettes originate from China. The FDA struggles to keep pace with the relentless influx of unauthorized and deliberately mislabeled products. It’s deeply concerning that while the Chinese Communist Party has banned these harmful devices in their own country, they are eager to export them to our children.

Maloy’s commitment doesn’t end there. She is also taking action to address China’s environmental impact. Just as their addictive e-cigarettes evade FDA regulations, many Chinese exports fail to meet U.S. environmental standards, which harms our environment and undermines American manufacturers. We’re importing poison and pollution, and it’s our children who will bear the consequences.

Maloy is dedicated to protecting our children’s health and future by holding China accountable and ensuring they play by the rules. For the well-being of my family and yours, I proudly support Rep. Maloy.

Jimie Guzman

Erda