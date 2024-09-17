I am a graduate student at the University of Utah and am writing to address concerns regarding criminal justice and the inadequate rehabilitation process, specifically for individuals with charges relating to drugs and alcohol — those who struggle with addiction. I have worked at a local outpatient mental health clinic for over a year and have noticed a gross amount of disproportion in terms of sentencing stipulations put forth by our courts toward those with diverse backgrounds.

Often with drug- and alcohol-related offenses, the offender is offered an option to comply with stipulations in lieu of jail time. The foundation of the idea is admirable, an opportunity to retain freedom and avoid a significant interruption to work and family life. Unfortunately, it is difficult not to see the inequality and monetary motivations that I believe to be the true incentive behind such sentences. Certain individuals are immediately disadvantaged in terms of financial ability as well as number of stipulations required. Insurance coverage also plays a large role and often, individuals spend large amounts of time and money attempting to comply, with the outcome still resulting in jail time. A more person-focused approach is required!

Thomas Tabish

Salt Lake City