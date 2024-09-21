Cattle graze on public lands, some of which is managed by the Bureau of Land Management, in Tooele County on Friday, April 19, 2024.

I’ve heard a few Stand for our Land commercials from the Utah government calling for the state to gain control over some federal land in the state; each time I sigh with frustration as they assert that Utahns are good stewards of the land.

That seems laughable. As a state, we’ve allowed more than 45% of water to go to thirsty alfalfa, while that only contributes 0.2% to the state’s gross domestic product. Let’s not forget the perilous plight of the Great Salt Lake, which we have had warnings about for decades. These are just two current examples of how Utahns have failed the land.

Alfalfa grows near Moab in Grand County on Thursday, April 25, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

It should surprise no one that the Utah GOP wants to use some of this land for resource extraction and real estate development. While we certainly need such things to prosper, there is far more in the broader picture. For example, it feels hotter and drier now than when I was a kid. We have prioritized the economy over the environment, and we’re paying a high price for that.

Instead of trying to gain control over federal land, how about we negotiate for other things, like enhanced federal funding, instead?

Steve Petersen

Murray