Walking is no longer just a necessity, it’s become a luxury. As an avid walker myself, your article titled “How walking can improve your health and increase your lifespan” (11/22/2023) piqued my interest. The fact that something as simple as walking can have such effects on our physical and mental well-being is not just terrific, but it’s encouraging to myself and others. I’ve been able to get loved ones started on their journeys by just encouraging more steps throughout their day! However, many often struggle to find walkable pathways due to urban development, especially those who reside in urban communities.

As we witness a rise in infrastructure development across the U.S., it is essential to advocate for walkable pathways in our communities. It’s important to create safe, pedestrian-friendly environments to not only promote walking but also prevent accidents. By prioritizing walkability in our cities, we can encourage movement and sociability. In an age where deliveries are taking over, we can petition our local urban planners to create developments that promote movement for completing grocery runs or quick errands!

Sydney Manrique

Northridge, CA