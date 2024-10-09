Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, left, and Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz shake hands as they arrive for a CBS News vice presidential debate, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in New York.

The current political climate is characterized as acrimonious and unhealthy. But last week, Utahns’ hope for decency was realized. We are happy to explain.

The Salt Lake City sales tax increase to fund the sports entertainment district passed, teeing up what many expected to be a significant referendum fight. Remarkably, vested parties reached an accord, preventing what would have been a neighbor-versus-neighbor battle. Why is this important?

Cowley: I’ve been involved in fighting a dozen referendums, and this would have been the most contentious and vitriolic fight we have seen yet. It speaks volumes of both sides’ character and commitment to the community that they were able to come to an agreement. I’m rarely one to support a tax increase, but this outcome is good for our capital city and state.

Mostly, I’m glad that my hockey-loving husband will be taking me to games downtown rather than dragging me to outer darkness (aka past 900 South).

Pignanelli: “The best fights are the ones we avoid.” – Jackie Chan

Salt Lake City residents dodged internecine warfare, as emotions were running high on both sides and each possessed legitimate concerns. Losing major-league sports to the suburbs would be devastating to the city. However, fears of an endangered Abravanel Hall and other cultural aspects were also meritorious.

Regardless of residence, Utahns cared much about the outcome of this controversy. I remember when Abravanel Hall opened in 1979 and how the entire state rejoiced. This fabulous building — the home of the Utah Symphony — has been a source of pride ever since. This heritage was acknowledged as a critical component of resolution.

Instead of an inflammatory tirade, Utahns will witness accommodation and a win-win for everyone. Gratitude abounds for the Utah Way.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held its biannual general conference last weekend. In the Saturday session, church leaders urged cessation of toxic rhetoric and hateful messages. Why were these statements important?

Cowley: A survey indicated that 1 in 3 Gen Z employees lie about their political beliefs in the workplace in fear of conflict. When I tell someone I work in politics, I learn to smile as they try to hide their disapproval. It’s said that you should never discuss politics or religion in polite company, but I disagree. Public policy is important, as is the free exchange of ideas. We should talk about it more, not less, but with respect to opposing views.

In general conference, President Dallin H. Oaks said, “Sharp differences on issues of public policy often result in actions of hostility, even hatred.” He reminded us of Christ’s words, “Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the children of God,” and concluded with, “As we pursue our preferred policies in public actions, let us qualify for his blessings by using the language and methods of peacemakers.” To that, I say, “AMEN!”

Pignanelli: Although a Gentile, I have listened to significant portions of every general conference for over 40 years. The gems of wisdom delivered last week reaffirm my dedication to observing the semiannual event.

Utah enjoys a well-deserved reputation for cordiality. But recently, I have been saddened by constant unnecessary, inflammatory language from some local leaders. Thus, I am grateful for the conference’s admonitions.

The reference to Jesus Christ was especially critical. Regardless of one’s belief, it is undeniable that the Gospels describe a Jewish preacher with strong opinions and strict demands for his followers. Yet everyone he encountered was treated with dignity and respect, even those wishing him harm.

What is often forgotten is that the Nazarene carpenter accomplished all this against the brutality of the Roman Empire. Jesus’ 2,000-year-old lessons remain relevant today. Business, political and community leaders can be ambitious and goal-oriented but also practice the Golden Rule.

These reminders will impact future diatribes. Thank goodness.

Utahns of both political affiliations expressed satisfaction, and sometimes outright pleasure, at the vice presidential debate between Sen. JD Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Could this be a turning point?

Cowley: Vice presidential debates, and frankly, the nominees themselves, matter little in the grand scheme of elections, but here’s what voters can glean:

I was pleasantly surprised by how cordial the candidates were to one another, especially Vance, Trump’s attack dog. Walz also seemed surprised by his opponent’s softening, perhaps causing his flustered performance. It wasn’t a great look juxtaposed to Vance’s polished and compassionate responses. Walz doesn’t have higher political ambition, yet Vance’s political career is unlikely to stop after this election. The debate was an opportunity to showcase what 12 years of Vance in the White House might look like.

Walz repeatedly referred to himself as “the old guy,” but he is only one year older than Harris. When age seems to be at the top of many voters’ minds, perhaps he should avoid that refrain.

The bias of liberal media is exposed when pundits say Vance won by a nose. He won by ten lengths.

Pignanelli: At least 50 million Americans and thousands of Utahns were treated to an event reflective of high-profile quality political matches years ago. This is how presidential debates once were — and should be — conducted.

Republican Renae Cowley is a political consultant, lobbyist, social media influencer and professional rodeo athlete. Email: capitolcowgirl@gmail.com. Frank Pignanelli is a Salt Lake attorney, lobbyist and political adviser who served as a Democrat in the Utah state Legislature. Email: frankp@xmission.com.