In a world where many believe that “good guys finish last,” integrity sparks the reminder that character and honesty are the more important qualities we should be teaching our children. This lesson is taught by the Skyridge High School Mountain Bike coaching staff.

In a remarkable display of integrity, the Skyridge Mountain Bike Team has voluntarily relinquished their first-place title in a recent regional race. The team’s leadership took the initiative to address a scoring discrepancy, ultimately resulting in Lone Peak being declared the rightful winners. The Herriman race saw Skyridge clinch first place, with Lone Peak securing second. However, confusion arose during the regional points tabulation. Initially, Skyridge was announced as the regional points leader, with Lone Peak in second place. Skyridge’s coaching staff, noticing inconsistencies between their tracking and the league’s results, raised concerns during the awards ceremony. Despite initial assurances from league officials, the team persisted in seeking clarification.

In a commendable act of sportsmanship, Skyridge’s leadership continued to pursue the matter even after the event. Their diligence led to a thorough review of the scores, revealing an error in the initial calculations. Following the review, it was confirmed that Lone Peak had indeed won the regional race, with Skyridge finishing in second place. Notably, Skyridge themselves brought this issue to light, not Lone Peak.

The team’s assistant coach emphasized the importance of this moment as a life lesson for the athletes. In a heartfelt message to the team and parents, they stated:

“Upholding the principles of honesty and sportsmanship is far more important than any trophy or medal. In life, there will be moments when doing the right thing may not be easy, but it will always be worth it.”

This incident serves as a powerful reminder that true success in sports extends beyond mere victories. The Skyridge Mountain Bike Team has set an exemplary standard for integrity in high school athletics, demonstrating that character and sportsmanship are the true measures of a team’s worth.

Jared Christensen

Pleasant Grove