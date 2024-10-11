About a year ago, Utah recognized its progress in water conservation after a record-breaking year. Only 7% of the state was experiencing drought at the time, down from 95% the previous year. We were all hopeful. However, as we start another water year, many Davis County families still do not have access to secondary water, making it difficult to maintain this positive trend.

Secondary water systems are one of the options for water conservation. Secondary water systems are necessary for irrigation and landscaping. Residents could save precious drinking water. As we all know, Utah is a desert state. To continue our progress in water conservation, we need to extend secondary water availability to all communities, yet not all households now have access to it.

The state has encouraged water-saving measures such as the Agricultural Optimization Program for farmers and SlowtheFlow.org for residents. Still, without secondary water supply, residents’ conservation efforts are limited. We should act now to persuade local authorities to give priority to this important source and ensure Davis County helps maintain Utah’s drought resilience.

Qingqing Lin

Layton