This and every election season, it is important to be informed on issues and candidates we are voting on. This includes being informed of our judges before we vote. A valuable tool to assist in making knowledgeable decisions at the ballot box is the website judges.utah.gov. This website offers independent evaluations of Utah’s judges.

Observers evaluate a group of judges each year and share information about their ability to listen to all sides before ruling, their treatment of those in court and their overall ability to be fair. The information I provide as a volunteer courtroom observer is incorporated into the judge’s evaluation. When I vote, I rely on this resource to educate myself about the judges on my ballot. The website information gives me a clear understanding of each judge’s qualifications, performance and overall suitability for the bench.

All voters can explore this website to make informed decisions for the judicial candidates on your ballot. You may also share this valuable tool with friends and family. Together, we can ensure that everyone in our community has access to the information needed to make informed, confident choices.

Thank you for voting and thank you for your commitment to informed voting.

Karie Minaga-Miya

Salt Lake City