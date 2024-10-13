In 1974, there were 4 billion people on our planet. Today that number has doubled, yet the earth’s resources haven’t doubled. And while we’ve made strides in managing the resources we have, as our population grows, we must be smart consumers.

Clothing retailers like Zara, Forever 21 and H&M make cheap clothing designed to wear out quickly and go out of style quickly. These clothes have a significant impact on our environment. The fast fashion industry is the second-biggest consumer of water and is responsible for about 10% of global carbon emissions.

The environmental impact is clear. For example, it takes around 2,000 gallons of water to make just one pair of jeans. Meanwhile the equivalent of one garbage truck of textiles is sent to landfills or burned every second, adding to air pollution and other environmental issues.

Fast-fashion clothes feel like a bargain, but they are not. These clothes quickly go out of style or simply fall apart, costing us more over time. For example, a high-quality jacket that costs $150 that you wear for two or three winters costs less than $1.50 per wear. You can then donate this durable jacket to a homeless shelter. Spend $50 on a fast-fashion jacket that wears out after wearing it ten times and the per-wear cost is $5 — then you throw it out.

Let’s put our money where our values are. Buy durable clothes, shop at secondhand shops and reuse what you already have. Let’s do what’s right for the future of our families and communities.

Andrew Watt

Sandy