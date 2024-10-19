A hiker admires the view of the changing fall colors in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Lake Mary Trail in Brighton on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.

I was inspired by the recent article “Can a hike heal Washington? Utah’s next senator thinks so,” highlighting how both Senate candidates, Caroline Gleich and Rep. John Curtis, are using hikes as a central feature of their election tactics and community engagement. Both deeply value Utah’s outdoors and recognize how nature has a unique way of grounding us and helping us find our similarities.

While they may differ on policies, they wholeheartedly agree that we live in a beautiful state, but one that faces a number of threats in the years ahead — including poor air quality, rising temperatures and persistent drought.

Fortunately, Utah is home to forward-thinking candidates who are willing to come together to share their ideas on solutions to these challenges.

Both of these candidates, along with a number of our candidates for the United States House, will participate in a bipartisan, public town hall on Oct. 21, from 6-8 p.m. at the Salt Lake City Public Library. This is a unique opportunity to hear directly from candidates on how they’ll work to defend Utah’s clean air, beauty and natural environment for future generations. RSVP here: https://forms.gle/guJAxAQ2zVuNAE8w6.

Bethany Kanten

Millcreek