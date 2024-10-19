A hiker admires the view of the changing fall colors in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Lake Mary Trail in Brighton on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. Brice Tucker, Deseret News

By Readers' Forum

I was inspired by the recent article “Can a hike heal Washington? Utah’s next senator thinks so,” highlighting how both Senate candidates, Caroline Gleich and Rep. John Curtis, are using hikes as a central feature of their election tactics and community engagement. Both deeply value Utah’s outdoors and recognize how nature has a unique way of grounding us and helping us find our similarities.

While they may differ on policies, they wholeheartedly agree that we live in a beautiful state, but one that faces a number of threats in the years ahead — including poor air quality, rising temperatures and persistent drought.

Fortunately, Utah is home to forward-thinking candidates who are willing to come together to share their ideas on solutions to these challenges.

Both of these candidates, along with a number of our candidates for the United States House, will participate in a bipartisan, public town hall on Oct. 21, from 6-8 p.m. at the Salt Lake City Public Library. This is a unique opportunity to hear directly from candidates on how they’ll work to defend Utah’s clean air, beauty and natural environment for future generations. RSVP here: https://forms.gle/guJAxAQ2zVuNAE8w6.

Bethany Kanten

View Comments

Millcreek

Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.