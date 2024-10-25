As a Utah woman concerned about the future of our state and country, two key issues stand out in this election: environmental health and the ability for families to make their own healthcare decisions. Through my involvement in a local political campaign, I’ve learned how vital local elections are. Our local leaders make decisions that directly affect our daily lives, and voting in these races is just as important as voting for president.

Utah’s natural beauty and resources are at risk. This past summer and autumn have been unseasonably warm, which is concerning for our farmers, ranchers and anyone relying on our land. Rising temperatures and droughts are serious threats, and we need leaders who will prioritize sustainable solutions while balancing economic needs.

Families should also have the freedom to make personal healthcare decisions based on their values and beliefs. This election is about thoughtful leadership that reflects the diverse needs of Utah. I encourage everyone to vote in both local and national elections to protect our environment and our families’ future.

Emily Leah

Millcreek