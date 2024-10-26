Rioters wave flags on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021.

The truth will keep our nation free. I am concerned because I see a country being divided by intentional lies about the 2020 presidential election being stolen and, in many cases, a people not willing to weigh the existing evidence to get to the truth.

The January 6th committee hearings shine a bright light on the lies about the 2020 election being stolen. I invite everyone to watch them. Weigh the evidence presented and find out the truth for yourself. Then vote with your eyes wide open.

Our nation needs citizens informed with truth ... and the truth will keep us free.

Aaron Eliason

Centerville