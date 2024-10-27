I’m in my mid-60′s, and one thing I’ve learned is that it’s REALLY hard to stay angry for a long time. The fact is, it is mentally exhausting to stay angry. The initial affront eventually fades. Staying angry requires some new transgression even more triggering than the one before it. If not, why stay mad?

During these years of increasingly divisive politics I began to feel angry all the time. It was negatively affecting my health, family and other relationships. Finally, an epiphany! I realized the news I was consuming was stoking my anger like gasoline on a bonfire.

The solution for me was to cut off my biased news feeds: Facebook, X (Twitter), talk radio, even my nightly TV news programs. I switched back to more balanced traditional media like the Deseret News, Salt Lake Tribune, and public radio. They have their slants, to be sure, but I find I get evenhanded, reasoned coverage without the outrage and viciousness.

I’m happy to report I’m back to my former balanced self.

Scott Bell

West Jordan