My name is Jonathan Fitisemanu, and I’m proud of my brother Jake for running to be our next State House Representative from West Valley.

Now, Jake and I are different in many ways. He works in public health, while I’m a police officer. He’s a Democrat, and I’m far from that. Despite these differences, we share a lot of common ground.

We were both raised with the values of hard work and service, principles that guide us in our daily lives. We both care deeply about the safety, security, and well-being of our families and our neighbors. And, of course, we both love our community.

I’m proud to support candidates like Jake because I know he’ll fight for all of us and he’ll always put our community first. While we may not agree on everything politically, I trust Jake because his values transcend party lines. He won’t be tied to any national political agenda. Instead, he’ll show up for West Valley every single day, making sure our voices are heard, and our needs are met.

This race is far too important to be reduced to party politics. It’s about electing someone who truly cares about us and the future of our state. We need more candidates like Jake who actually care about securing a better future for our community and not just scoring political points.

Jonathan Fitisemanu

Salt Lake County