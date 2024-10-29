I am somewhat amused by recent comments of Sen. Mike Lee and Rep. John Curtis about the need to explore using cryptocurrencies due to the decline in the value of the dollar as a result of out-of-control deficit spending. Congress, of which they are both members, has control of government spending. I know getting anything done in Congress, especially controlling spending, is a herculean task. But before advocating for an alternate means of exchange, why not fix the one we have by getting our federal deficits under control?

David H. Green

Layton, Utah