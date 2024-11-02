UDOT employees and subcontractors work on the I-80 Renewed reconstruction project in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

While no organization is without an occasional flaw or hiccup, I’ve found UDOT to be very responsive. I’ve called upon UDOT, and the UDOT traffic operation center, many times over the years.

UDOT has many men and women who work tirelessly to make sure we have some of the best roads in the nation. They aren’t afraid to be pioneers in improving the flow of traffic and helped bring continuous flow intersections and diamond interchanges to Bangerter Highway and elsewhere in the state.

It may not be a perfect system or organization, but sometimes the good they do is overshadowed by news reports and information found on social media sites.

Next time you’re driving on a state route, highway or interstate, remember those who worked hard to give what even I sometimes take for granted. When you do see UDOT at work, give ‘em a brake.

Thank you UDOT for the many unsung safe experiences you’ve given me and my family.

Mark Farnsworth

West Valley City