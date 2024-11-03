A young man places a ballot into the container as voters turn out to cast their primary votes at the Salt Lake County Library in Sandy on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

I have read various articles in The Deseret News about other newspapers either doing (or not doing) political endorsements. Same goes for prominent celebrities and athletes. Even Joe Biden got nudged to drop his re-election bid by a celebrity op-ed by George Clooney. I think our society is largely motivated by an unthinking herd mentality.

There are aspects of Donald Trump I don’t like. Similarly, there are aspects of Kamala Harris that I don’t like. I am more “issue oriented” than motivated by looks, charisma, revved-up crowds or celebrity buddies. In fact, I am repulsed by some of their so-called “friends.”

This election, I am having to hold my nose — and vote! As an Independent, I always evaluate each candidate line-by-line. I try to vote for the best qualified candidate. It pains me to vote “for the lesser of two evils,” as some have said. To be sure, my ballot will be a zig-zag. I have looked over a sample ballot and I will vote for some Democrats and some Republicans.

To me, the only endorsement that matters is your own conscience signified by your ballot. Period.

James A. Marples

Provo