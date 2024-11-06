Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump waves as he walks with former first lady Melania Trump at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Although, as we write, some votes are still being counted, and several outcomes await, we share perspectives and observations that are important to democracy and us.

Will the election outcome threaten our republic?

Cowley and Pignanelli: “Be of good cheer. The Republic will live. The institutions of our fathers are not to expire in shame. The sovereignty of the people shall be rescued from this peril and re-established.” – Samuel Tilden, after conceding the contentious 1876 presidential election.

Your columnists are from different generations and political backgrounds, but we agree on one thing — that our nation and republic will survive regardless of any presidential election outcome.

The presidential election was predicted to be very close, but former President Donald Trump has been named the decisive victor. As your authors have opined recently, presidential polls keep significantly missing the mark. The reasons why require a closer examination.

There are many outstanding votes still to be counted, and there’s a possibility that activists on either side may file lawsuits or push for recounts in key areas. Both parties have historically disputed election outcomes to varying degrees (i.e. hanging chads, fraudulent ballots, etc.). These challenges may prolong the final results in some races, but rest assured, no matter the outcome or inevitable protests, there will ultimately be a peaceful transfer of power.

Election practices should be carefully and regularly scrutinized. Ballot tabulation methods should be transparent and consistent. Poll watchers should be granted unfettered observation access to all ballot processing activities. Ballot drop boxes should be secure. Results should be audited frequently, and voter rolls should be public records. These principles are not intended to undermine our election process. In fact, they do the opposite. Transparency will increase faith in election security and weed out any infrequent, nefarious attempts otherwise.

This election season has been traumatic, strange and vitriolic. But such challenges are not unprecedented. For almost 250 years, Americans have endured much from internal and external forces. Yet, we survived and thrived. To doubt our stamina is to question the fundamental makeup of Americans. We play, fight, and campaign hard. After every scuffle, our loyalty to democratic principles and the Constitution remains steadfast. This is who we are.

With similar sentiments, Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan reflected on a recent observation by Yuval Levin that in the 1830s, “Alexis de Tocqueville wrote that every presidential election is a kind of national crisis that drives people crazy, but that the madness dissipates when the election ends.”

After the results are tabulated and certified, half of the nation will cry foul. The other half must allow them to vent — in peaceful activities. Then, we all move on … to arguing about whatever policies are proposed by the winners.

Because all results were not finalized on Tuesday night, is that a sign of election fraud?

Cowley and Pignanelli: Mail-in tabulations simply take longer to process than in-person. Several battleground states don’t allow election officials to do any ballot preprocessing before Election Day, even if they’ve been receiving ballots for weeks. It might take several days to tabulate the final popular vote.

Akin to the Super Bowl, there is tremendous build-up and anticipation for a presidential election. Both teams are filled with enthusiasm, dreaming of the possibilities should their team prevail. Prolonged election results are like holding your breath during quadruple overtime. No matter which team wins, about half the nation will be disappointed. The only consolation is strategizing about the upcoming draft (of players or politicians) while planning for the next season (or election). Politicians, parties and pundits like us will inevitably be eyeing the next election as early as Nov. 6, while normal Americans will refocus their attention on “how soon is too soon” to put up holiday decorations.

What Utah races were we watching on election night?

Cowley and Pignanelli: Utah has less than a dozen truly swing legislative seats. Several county positions were also too close to call by the end of the night. With mail-in ballots and protracted tabulations, we have seen candidates in these races losing by a handful of votes on Election Night but winning soundly in the final canvass. This swing is often due to what batch the clerks release first, mail-in or in-person ballots cast on Election Day. We anticipate a few of these tight-margin races will need several days or even a week before a winner can be determined.

Gov. Spencer Cox endured one of the most divisive and turbulent races in Utah this cycle but prevailed with a decisive victory. Political observers were watching to see what percentage third-party, write-in and independent candidates would rack up. It was not enough to swing the outcome in the governor’s race. Still, their vote tallies may indicate a future statewide voter shift towards a new brand of Democrat, Republican or independent office seekers.

The election process is boisterous, frustrating and wonderful because the Constitution promotes nearly 250 million eligible voters to voice and act on their opinions through a ballot. America will remain the beacon of the democratic process. We encourage readers to watch and enjoy the certification process unfold in the coming weeks.

Republican Renae Cowley is a political consultant, lobbyist, social media influencer and professional rodeo athlete. Email: capitolcowgirl@gmail.com. Frank Pignanelli is a Salt Lake attorney, lobbyist and political adviser who served as a Democrat in the Utah State Legislature. Email: frankp@xmission.com.