The two-tone dress, left, alongside an ivory and black version, made by Roman Originals, that has sparked a global debate on Twitter over what colour it is on display in Birmingham, England Friday, Feb. 27, 2015.

In 2015, the internet raged about the colors of a dress. We were dismayed that we could look at the same picture and see completely different things. Your brain decided one color was true and interpreted the rest through that impression.

Some look at Trump and see a man who understands the problems we face as a country, who previously led during prosperity and who won’t take no for an answer. They see gold and it makes the rest white.

Others see his attempt to overthrow the last election by force, how he never admits when he’s wrong, his comments about violent suppression of opposition and the lack of morality in his past public and private life, and it shades the rest. The blue makes everything else black.

But the thing about both Trump and this dress is that once someone’s brain has picked which part is true, it’s almost impossible to convince them otherwise. They literally can’t see what you’re seeing.

Sometimes it feels like the closer I look, the harder it is to see what others claim they do, but we’ve got to hope that this time the dress is actually white and gold, for all our sakes.

Jill Smith

Draper