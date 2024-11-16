With more than 40 years of experience in health care — and now approaching Medicare eligibility myself — I’ve seen firsthand how health care needs evolve with age. This unique perspective allows me to speak from both professional and personal experience as I encourage Medicare beneficiaries in Utah to review their health care options carefully for 2025.

Whether you are enrolled in Medicare or have loved ones who are eligible, now is the time to plan for 2025. The annual enrollment period, open until Dec. 7, offers the opportunity to select a Medicare Advantage or Prescription Drug Plan that best fits your health and budget needs.

A little background on Medicare Advantage plans — offered by private insurance companies, they are designed for individuals 65 and older or those who are eligible for Medicare because of a qualifying disability. Similar to Original Medicare, Medicare Advantage plans cover medical expenses and doctor visits, but they may also include additional benefits tailored to the needs of Medicare beneficiaries, such as prescription drug coverage and routine dental, vision or hearing coverage.

For those who choose Original Medicare for hospital and medical coverage, private insurance companies offer standalone Part D Prescription Drug Plans to help cover the cost of prescription medications.

Medicare has been a central focus of my career. Here’s what I recommend you consider when assessing your options.

Out-of-pocket costs

Evaluate the costs associated with the plan you choose to avoid unexpected expenses. With Medicare Advantage, your covered medical costs, including doctor visits and necessary emergency care, will never go above a maximum out-of-pocket amount, which you know beforehand. This level of predictability can make a significant difference, particularly if you require regular medical care.

Plan changes

I always recommend reviewing information you receive from your insurance carrier to ensure you get coverage that meets your needs. Plan benefits and costs can change year to year, so it’s important to stay informed about differences. This year, a significant adjustment to federal Medicare policy has reduced the out-of-pocket maximum for prescription drugs, which is especially beneficial for those who depend on costly medication to manage ongoing health care needs. This change applies for any Medicare beneficiary with Part D coverage, whether it is part of a Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug plan or a stand-alone Prescription Drug Plan that is supplementing Original Medicare.

Networks

Check to see if your preferred doctors are part of the plan’s network and understand the in-network and out-of-network costs to ensure the plan fits your budget and lifestyle. With Medicare Advantage plans, the network rules vary depending on the type of plan. Some have limited networks and require referrals to see a specialist, while others allow you to see out-of-network providers with no referrals for specialists.

You have until Dec. 7 to choose a Medicare Advantage or Prescription Drug Plan for 2025. Take the time to assess your options and choose the right plan for you or a loved one. To learn more about the different types of Medicare, eligibility, costs, coverage and more, visit Humana.com/MedicareFAQ or reach out to a licensed sales agent.

Jesse Gamez is the president of Humana Utah Medicare. Humana is a Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO organization with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in any Humana plan depends on contract renewal.