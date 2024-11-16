I’m so grateful for Vice President Harris’ willingness to concede a presidential election, the first time this has been done in eight long years. Thank heavens we have elected folks in Utah who have shown that they have the strength, courage and resolve to stand for what is good for our country. President-elect Donald Trump encouraged a historic and profound abuse of the judicial process by pretending to vindicate rights associated with an allegedly fraudulent election in 2020. His many legal challenges only attempted to deceive the courts and the American people into believing that rights were infringed, without regard to whether any laws or rights were in fact violated. May the rule of law continue to prevail in our nation.

Dwight Epperson

Sandy