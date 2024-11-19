Now that the election is in the rearview mirror, both sides are conducting an autopsy of the results and their meaning. Not to be left out of this chin-scratching affair, we offer our thoughts.

Do the presidential election and “Red Wave” signal a permanent shift in American politics?

Cowley: Our government sees many swings in the pendulum of power. Although I am tickled pink to see Republicans dominating, if history is any indicator, I’m not naive enough to think it’s a permanent trend.

It is hard to distill the cause of this electoral landslide down to just one thing. It could be an abysmal Democrat candidate, a referendum on woke culture, a frustration with inflation, the border crisis, unrest in Ukraine and Israel or a combination of the above.

The 2026 midterm election will be the first electoral review of Donald Trump’s policies. The far right might be disappointed if he has not done enough and the left may think he has gone too far. The only thing to be sure of is that political prognosticators will not be short of any fodder in the next two years.

Pignanelli: “Somehow, in my lifetime, Democrats have gone from being the party of the factory floor to the party of the faculty lounge.” —Bill Maher

In addition to discounts on movie tickets, advantages to old age include historical perspectives. For over 60 years, I have regularly witnessed major changes in power. Almost every time, the traditional media declared the decline of the losing party — which always rebounded within years.

The 2024 election was another cyclical event, but there is a difference. For a decade, the bases of the parties have been shifting. Such movements occur every several generations (i.e. 1850s, 1890s, 1930s, etc.). Thus, there is a strong likelihood that many of the changes observed in recent years will be more sticky. The test will be in four years when Trump departs and whether that disrupts or strengthens the new coalition.

I will be older and — hopefully — even wiser then.

What does the future of the Democrat party look like? Can Utah Democrats adapt and pivot to regain political relevancy?

Cowley: The Democrat Party must abandon the hypocrisy that got them in this position, none so blatant as the jilting of women. They profess to care about us, but their policies are robbing biological women of opportunities in sports. I’m shocked that Democrats think so little of my gender that they openly encouraged women to lie to their husbands about who they voted for. Most women are in charge of household finances and feel the sting of inflation. Democrats’ premise that women would care more about abortion rights than this array of issues is myopic.

Utah Democrats face a steep challenge in our red state, yet this electoral outcome presents new opportunities. When my esteemed co-author, Mr. Pignanelli, was the House Minority Leader, their priorities centered around job creation, supporting local businesses, combating crime and promoting bipartisan actions against discrimination. They didn’t get mired down by national party politics. Lessons in history can prove invaluable insights to the future. A return to common-sense policies could be the ticket to increasing Democrats’ election victories.

Pignanelli: Utahns don’t blame Diet Coke for its majority market share over Diet Pepsi. Similarly, Republicans are not to blame for the struggles Democrats have encountered.

Utah Democrats have contributed much to the state and have the potential to offer even more. However, success requires better communication and offering appetizing policies.

This does not mean the Democrats need to be conservative in all matters, especially because that term has become confusing in the Trump era. The objective should focus on voters’ genuine concerns and offer common-sense solutions. Adherence to the core principles of support and respect for the truly needy remains a priority. But it’s essential in the marketing that Democratic leaders are viewed as beholden to satisfying the necessities of the many and not the narrow issues of some special interests.

This formula has been used — and ignored — by parties for many years and is again readily available.

Trump improved his electoral outcomes with nearly every significant demographic. Does this signal a realignment of party policies or is this just a Trump thing?

Cowley: Trump garnered support from the most unlikely cast of characters, disenfranchised Democrats who were previously some of his strongest detractors. He united the world’s richest nerd, Elon Musk; blue blood Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr.; Democrat congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard; former Democrat and podcast celebrity Joe Rogan; and more.

There is a political realignment happening. The right now fights for small government that protects American jobs and women and is anti-war and pro-clean air, clean water and clean food. If Republicans can stay focused on these issues, the trend may continue.

Pignanelli: Normally, I would posit this is just a Trump thing. But one must recognize the charismatic and articulate J.D. Vance. If the Trump administration fulfills only a few of its promises, he could carry that flag. Otherwise, personality-based parties often fracture and lose control of messaging.