The quality of life and future of our communities, state and nation depend on wise energy policies that balance innovation, economic growth and environmental stewardship. Utah has long been a leader in energy development, and we must continue working together to maintain and build upon that legacy. Leaders at every level in our state have a role to play, and we must work together to preserve and propel forward this amazing place we call home.

Rep. John Curtis has been a true champion for real solutions that cut red tape and let the energy market work. The recently passed Geothermal Energy Opportunity (GEO) Act, which received bipartisan support, ensures that bureaucratic red tape won’t stop progress on clean energy projects. This legislation simplifies the approval process for geothermal projects, helping to unlock Utah’s potential. Projects like Fervo Energy’s geothermal development in Beaver County demonstrate how geothermal energy can create meaningful opportunities — Fervo alone is projected to generate 6,600 new jobs while contributing to the energy grid.

Having grown up in Wasatch County and now raising my family here, I know how much we take pride in our clean air and natural beauty. We also cherish our heritage of being pioneer-tough, innovative and entrepreneurially inspired. These qualities will enable us to provide the energy we need to live in such a beautiful place for generations to come. Starting with our first hydroelectric plant in 1909, our community has been building and balancing energy resources to keep up with the needs of our people. Supporting policies like the GEO Act helps us preserve these values while meeting our growing energy needs. Even if some areas of Utah aren’t major energy producers, every community plays a role in the market. Utilities across Utah depend on a diverse grid — combining renewables like geothermal and important traditional resources like natural gas from regions such as the Uintah Basin. This diversity keeps energy reliable, affordable and sustainable for families across the state.

An all-types-of-energy approach is key to building a resilient energy future. Traditional resources remain critical to our economy and energy stability, while clean energy technologies like geothermal ensure we leave behind the beautiful Utah we know and love for future generations. Rep. Curtis’ leadership in advancing real, forward-thinking solutions like the GEO Act shows that energy innovation and collaboration can go hand in hand.

Energy policies today will shape the Utah of tomorrow, in every community in our state. By supporting permitting reforms and a balanced energy mix, we can protect the state’s natural beauty, ensure reliable energy and secure long-term economic benefits for all Utahns.