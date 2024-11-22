A Davis School District bus is pictured outside of the Capitol in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this letter was published in our print edition in response to the Davis School District’s original plan to remove the NUAP from South Weber Elementary.

As a physician and the father of a child with autism, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Davis School District for their decision to continue their relationship with the Northern Utah Autism Program (NUAP) at South Weber Elementary. This program has been a lifeline for my son, Henry, providing the tailored, autism-specific support he needs to thrive.

NUAP’s specialized, full-day program addresses the unique social, emotional and educational needs of children with autism — something a generic approach simply cannot achieve. Henry has flourished thanks to NUAP’s dedicated educators and resources, and I am relieved that his progress, along with that of so many other children, will not be disrupted.

By preserving NUAP, the district has reaffirmed its commitment to equitable education and to supporting students with diverse needs. This decision demonstrates a willingness to prioritize children with autism and ensure they have the opportunity to reach their full potential.

Thank you to the district leaders for listening to parents and making a decision that will profoundly benefit our children.

Dr. Bryant Johnson

Layton