A letter that recently appeared in this publication points to the pain of energy inflation on Utah voters. The author rightfully calls out the need to get these costs under control, and that consistent annual double digit inflation is not sustainable for family budgets. It is also not sustainable for the U.S. economy.

We need to make our voices heard this January as our state legislature reconvenes. But we need to make our voices heard with a more complete picture.

Consider that Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) has raised our electrical bill by 11% this year and proposes to raise it another 17% next year. In addition, our state legislature has passed legislation telling RMP to use coal, no matter how much more it costs. And, the legislation allows RMP to pass all coal generation additional costs to us.

How do we plan to provide long-term energy security when our state leaders focus on supporting energy sources declining in supply (coal)? When something declines in supply it only gets more expensive. Further, investing in higher-cost energy sources that further damage our air quality is not a smart move. Air quality already costs the average Utah family $1800 per year for health care.

Investing in coal does not seem like a means to help the average Utah family. Insist that our state leaders find solutions to combat healthcare and energy inflation.

Andrew Watt

Sandy