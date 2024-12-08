Plastic has been polluting our world for long enough. The use of it causes harm to ourselves and the environment around us. The solution is simple and up to us as a whole and as individuals.

According to Plastic Free July’s website as well as the Alliance To End Plastic Waste, plastic stays around for a long time and doesn’t break down easily. When it does, it makes microplastics, which get in the air and water we — and other animals — use. We don’t even fully know the long-term effects this will create.

My hope is that we fully realize how much of an issue this really is and start to make changes to fix the problem we’ve caused. What we can do as individuals is recycle the plastic we use, choose not to use plastic that is only meant to be used once and then disposed of and hold corporations accountable for the damage their plastic use and production causes. It is up to us as individuals to spread awareness and urge people to make changes, as I am doing now.

We may be overwhelmed, or think that it is too late to do any really significant change, and these feelings and thoughts are valid. Change is hard, but necessary for the survival of many things. Don’t let your feelings of fear and inadequacy hold you back from doing the best you can to make the world a better place. You are not alone, and you are backed by others.

Mary Clemens

Ephraim