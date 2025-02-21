Whatever you think about Elon Musk personally, there’s no doubt that he was never elected to anything, he was never confirmed by Congress, he has been vested with no authority, he has taken no oath to the Constitution, and there is no oversight or visibility into what he’s doing. He also has deep conflicts of interest, given his ties to Russia and China.

I support tackling government waste and fraud, but where’s the evidence that Elon Musk has the background, qualifications or correct motives to do it? Some claim this is just an “audit.” No. An audit is a report. An audit is not unfettered access to the federal government’s purse strings.

Musk showed his true priorities and character when he laid off 14,000 Tesla employees last April, while seeking a $56 billion pay package for himself — the highest executive compensation ever recorded. Don’t you think those 14,000 employees needed jobs far more than the richest man in the world needed another $56 billion?

Republicans currently control the White House and both houses of Congress, and they have a sympathetic Supreme Court. If they want to cut waste and fraud, they have the power to do it through established processes. Where’s the outrage from those Republicans who claim to revere the Constitution? Or does defending the Constitution only matter if the perceived threat is coming from the left?

Angie Lucas

Bluffdale