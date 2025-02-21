It is no secret; the federal government is over-bloated and needs to downsize. Part of restructuring and right-sizing the government is to invite civil servants to join private sector employment. The Labor Department estimates that over 5 million private sector jobs are available. The economy can absorb the number of displaced federal employees that are being let go, if they are a fit for those jobs. The problem is that federal layoffs are being made with consideration of the consequences, both to the individual worker and to the potential political fallout. The number of employees being let go by the federal government is not insignificant. Each one of the people being let go by the government will have a story to tell. Some of those stories could influence voters in the next election. In the long term, it may not look good for the Republican Party. It will be too easy for Democrats to make Republicans look uncaring and callous. It may not affect Utah, but it could turn many swing states permanently Democratic, making it difficult for any Republican to win a national election for the next few election cycles.

If you really must downsize the federal government, treat the soon-to-be displaced workers with dignity. Give them a soft place to land. Incentivize private sector companies to hire them with a tax break. Provide training to these workers so that they are a fit for the private-sector jobs that remain unfilled. Be a good example to private sector companies. It will be well in the long run. If you treat these workers as parasites, good luck getting elected again.

Ben Hunt

Sandy