Disclaimer: I work for the State of Utah. I do not represent the State of Utah or its employees.
The arguments for HB267, Public Union Labor Amendments, are false and being used to garner support for a bill that will effectively strip public employees from having the right for a group lobby on their behalf.
- Claim: We use company time for union activity. This not allowed. Any UPEA meeting I attend is on my own time, whether it’s my lunch break or I use my regularly accrued leave.
- Claim: Strikes hold the taxpayer hostage. We are not allowed to strike.
- Claim: Our labor organizations lobby for large unreasonable raises. False. The usual starting place is a 2.5% COLA and the UPEA can sometimes lobby that 2.5% into 4 or 4.5%.
Over my time at the state, I have seen my benefits cut and my insurance costs increase. I have seen job postings once easy to fill stay open for months as we struggle to find a qualified candidate. This bill will cause government employees we depend on to leave their jobs. Remember what you voted for when we are gone.
Sam Burt
Brigham City