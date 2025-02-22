Union members attend a rally at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. The protest comes just one day after the Senate voted to pass HB267, which bans public labor unions from participating in collective bargaining.

Disclaimer: I work for the State of Utah. I do not represent the State of Utah or its employees.

The arguments for HB267, Public Union Labor Amendments, are false and being used to garner support for a bill that will effectively strip public employees from having the right for a group lobby on their behalf.

Claim: We use company time for union activity. This not allowed. Any UPEA meeting I attend is on my own time, whether it’s my lunch break or I use my regularly accrued leave.

This not allowed. Any UPEA meeting I attend is on my own time, whether it’s my lunch break or I use my regularly accrued leave. Claim: Strikes hold the taxpayer hostage. We are not allowed to strike.

We are not allowed to strike. Claim: Our labor organizations lobby for large unreasonable raises. False. The usual starting place is a 2.5% COLA and the UPEA can sometimes lobby that 2.5% into 4 or 4.5%.

Over my time at the state, I have seen my benefits cut and my insurance costs increase. I have seen job postings once easy to fill stay open for months as we struggle to find a qualified candidate. This bill will cause government employees we depend on to leave their jobs. Remember what you voted for when we are gone.

Sam Burt

Brigham City