FILE - Elections workers verify signatures on mail-in ballots in the elections warehouse Monday, Nov. 3, 2014, in Salt Lake City. A steady increase of mail-in voting in Utah is changing the way candidates plan their campaigns and taking the impact and imp

In response to “Big Utah election bills pass House committee,” Feb. 4, 2025.

I am opposed to HB300, which would require mail-in ballots to be personally verified with a volunteer at drop boxes or at precincts. Proponents of the bill claim it will increase voter confidence in the system. I disagree. It will suppress voter turnout because Republican Party leadership has proven itself incapable of conducting an efficient election. Caucus night was chaos in many precincts. Party leadership could only manage a 9% turnout of registered voters. The caucus convention was rude and raucous.

Election day in November was a nightmare of two-hour lines of people waiting to vote. Party leadership was caught unprepared for voter turnout. Requiring voters to personally take their ballots to drop boxes and precincts will burden Utahns with the same inefficiency. Do make changes to time of arrival of the mail-in ballots, but no to HB300.

Marcia Ogden

Provo