Earlier this month, members of the Society for Range Management gathered from across North America to hear the latest lessons and discoveries about the science and management of rangelands like those that make up most of Utah’s wild lands. As I have done for over 30 years, I attended the annual meeting to share knowledge with and learn from land managers, research scientists, ranchers, students and educators. This year, my role allowed me to spend much of the time with early-career scientists and managers from federal agencies, who impressed me greatly with their enthusiasm, thoughtful insights and dedication to the land and to public service.

As we headed home, the word started spreading — many of those bright young women and men had just gotten letters from their federal employers. The letters included statements like this that went to Interior Department staff: “The Department has determined that you have failed to demonstrate fitness or qualifications for continued employment because your subject matter knowledge, skills, and abilities do not meet the Department’s current needs, and it is necessary and appropriate to terminate, during the probationary period, your appointment.”

This was not true. The new administration has had no time to assess anyone’s performance. They simply wanted to cut the federal workforce, and early-career “probationary” employees were an easy target. This action costs the nation in terms of lost experience and brainpower, likely carrying negative impacts for sustaining healthy, productive working landscapes in Utah and across the West.

But those impacts could be avoidable if states like Utah think carefully and creatively about how to respond. Across the western U.S., there’s suddenly a deep and highly qualified talent pool of young natural resource scientists and professionals. How can Utah take advantage of this?

It will quickly become clear that the federal cuts have gone too deep. Land management tasks will go undone. Wildfire risks won’t be reduced. Wildlife habitat won’t be improved. Livestock forage won’t be protected. But Utah already has excellent programs focused on these goals, often in partnership with federal agencies. Why not invest further in those programs?

Utah could hire some of these bright professionals, taking on a greater share of the management burden in exchange for concessions from our federal partners. We could invest in science, strengthening the already outstanding natural resource programs at Utah State University and Brigham Young University by drawing on the expertise and innovative ideas of suddenly laid-off early-career scientists.

Won’t this cost money? In the short run, yes. However, the benefits to Utah’s wild lands, and to the tourism and livestock economics that depend on them, are real. And over time, it’s likely that Utah could negotiate agreements with the federal government to recover some of those costs.

Our state’s leaders like to say that we Utahns could manage our public lands better and smarter than the federal government has. Let’s seize this chance to prove it.