Crowd members listen in the Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisions Committee during discussion on SB277 at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.

Protect participatory democracy! Protect your ability to “see” into the workings of governmental agencies.

The State Legislature has the Government Records Access and Management Act (GRAMA) in its sights during this session! That “sunshine law” requires public access to meetings, records and decision-making processes.

Sunshine fosters public trust. Secrecy offers opportunities for mischief.

Support your right to know what’s going on. Contact your legislature to vote against SB277 (Government Records Management Amendments) (McKell). The bill would abolish the State Records Committee and eliminate the public interest balancing test.

Genevieve Atwood, former state legislator

Salt Lake City