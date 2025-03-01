The Utah State Capitol is pictured from the Bonneville Shoreline Trail during an inversion in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.

On May 16, 2018, Governor Gary Herbert signed Utah’s landmark climate change resolution, HCR 007, recognizing our changing climate, human impacts and Utah’s opportunities to respond. This resolution was supported by student coalitions, advocacy groups and businesses committed to a sustainable future.

Now, three proposed 2025 bills contradict HCR 007’s vision:

SB132: Electric Utility Amendments — Prioritizes corporate interests over renewable energy adoption.

— Prioritizes corporate interests over renewable energy adoption. HB241: Solar Power Plant Amendments — Places unnecessary restrictions on utility-scale solar energy, despite Utah’s potential as a solar leader.

— Places unnecessary restrictions on utility-scale solar energy, despite Utah’s potential as a solar leader. HB157: Energy Education Task Force — Creates K-12 energy education programs that align with the state’s current energy policies. Promotes fossil fuels as inevitable while sidelining renewable options like wind, solar, geothermal, battery storage and modular nuclear power.

I urge my Utah State Legislators to VOTE NO on these bills. With Salt Lake Valley’s air pollution and the declining Great Salt Lake, Utah must shift toward cleaner energy. Investing in renewables benefits public health, strengthens our economy and secures a sustainable future.

We must be good stewards of our planet — for ourselves and future generations. Let’s uphold the spirit of HCR 007 and embrace a cleaner, healthier Utah.

Dennis J. Mullen

West Jordan