Clean energy is not a threat to American prosperity (“Powering Utah’s future,” 1/16) but a success story of American innovation and free-market success. The goal of cleaning up our pollution and making money are not in opposition but go hand in hand.

For example, Fervo Energy is constructing the Cape Station, a 400-megawatt enhanced geothermal energy project in Milford, Utah. They broke ground in September of 2023 with an initial grid connection expected running by 2026 and operating at full capacity in 2028. According to the Utah Geological Survey, Utah has 49,400 megawatts of clean untapped geothermal potential. Our state uses 34,000 gigawatt hours per year, so 49,400 megawatts of geothermal energy could power Utah 13 times over.

Now consider a business owner investing in solar panels, batteries and EV charging stations. This energy has a supply chain of a few feet, making it reliable, profitable and inflation-proof! This is unlike petroleum, which has a supply chain that stretches around the world, relying on complex supply chains often tied to foreign adversaries. Customers enjoy lower fuel costs, communities get clean air and the kids inherit a habitable world.

That’s the way to look at clean energy — not as a partisan issue, but as a strategic advantage for American businesses, consumers and national security.

Charles Ashurst

Logan