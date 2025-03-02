The firing of people who work with our nuclear weapons is incredibly alarming. Hopefully those people have been successfully rehired and it’s a case of no harm, no foul.

However, the very fact that the firings ever occurred means that the DOGE teams have absolutely no idea what they’re doing. They’re not taking the time to understand what a department does, much less who the critical people are within the department.

When DOGE takes their axes to other departments, they are undoubtedly equally clueless, and they will be harming programs beneficial and oftentimes critical to our country and our fellow citizens. The only difference is that there won’t be as much publicity, so the harm won’t be undone.

This is madness. Congress needs to eliminate DOGE. DOGE is shredding programs that Congress has debated and authorized. If Congress, in retrospect, thinks that some of these programs are not worth the cost, Congress can do its job and eliminate them. This is not something to be outsourced, especially to a group of people who think the very fact that they are shooting lots of bullets is a good thing, no matter what the target.

Steve Glaser

Holladay