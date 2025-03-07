How do you focus when you’re hungry? I don’t. Yet we expect children to? We should not punish our kids for what’s out of their control. SB173 would have made free breakfast and lunch in public schools available to all students. Unfortunately, this bill has been “held” by the Senate Education Committee and won’t be considered until 2026, which means these growing minds and future change makers in our world will go hungry for another year. This is our most vulnerable population, unable to vote, lobby or donate, but we are not protecting them. Instead, we have put a barrier to their success: hunger. Research shows that hunger impairs concentration, memory and academic performance. School should not just be for intellectual growth, but physical as well. Meals at school lead to higher attendance rates, better mental and physical health outcomes, and more.

We can ensure that all children have access to meals at school. Be the voice the kids need to stop hunger from blocking success. Let’s do this to level the playing field as low income kids are disproportionately affected. These are children, not politicians. Don’t let others silence their needs before they can find their voice.

Izabella Pullis

Salt Lake City