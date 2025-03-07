A for sale sign is posted in the Herriman area as construction continues in the Salt Lake Valley, with new homes, commercial buildings and land for sale on Friday, April 19, 2024.

SB337, Land Use and Development Amendments, sponsored by Sen. Kirk Cullimore, is meant to fast track large-scale generational community impact projects such as nuclear, large manufacturing, and grand-scale mixed-use developments. This will be done through the creation of the Beehive Development Agency (BDA), which would be given billions of our tax dollars along with a lot of power and without public oversight. This is a disaster in the making, especially when it comes to projects of such large scale with multi-generational impact.

Is it really an economic advantage for our state if it doesn’t benefit all of our communities and our health and well-being is compromised due to unchecked projects?

Are our government officials public servants and lawmakers, or are they working on behalf of private special interests and corporations?

Tell our lawmakers we want accountability on future projects and to vote NO on SB337.

Maurena Grossman

Salt Lake City