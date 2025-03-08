Thanks to Senator John Curtis for speaking out for compassion!

Many of us are distressed at the overreach of the new administration’s executive orders. Thousands of civil servants, as well as people who benefit from governmental services, will experience devastating consequences because of indiscriminate firings. Very few Republican congressmen have spoken out against these unjustifiable excesses.

Thank you, Senator Curtis, for speaking out against the callous process Musk is using to reduce government in the name of government efficiency. This is a good beginning. We hope to hear more from you on this issue.

I recognize that it takes courage to speak out in this environment of intimidation and mostly silence from peers. Someone needs to speak truth to a leader. If the president continues to surround himself with people who will let him do what he wants, he is susceptible to making disastrous mistakes that could cause damage to the country and the world.

I hope Senator Curtis will speak more truth to the administration to honor his oath to the Constitution. I call on all Utah Congressmen to speak truth to protect the Constitution, the people, and the rule of law.

Christina Ballif Parkinson

Provo