In the almost 20 years I have worked for the federal government, I have seen people put their own personal political preferences aside and make decisions based on laws and regulations. I have seen people working long hours, when necessary, to accomplish the mission. We do not have a government bureaucracy of lazy, disloyal citizens. On the contrary, most are hardworking, dedicated servants who swear an oath to the Constitution and try to carry out the legal policy preferences of each new administration.

The reason things move slowly through the federal government is the litany of laws and regulations Congress has passed, for good reason, that we must follow as we do the work of government. For example, we must compete all contracts, we must consider the environmental consequences of each action we take, we must wait until Congress passes a budget to know how much money we will have to execute programs that year, and we must be responsive to citizen and congressional inquiries. Those are just a few examples of the laws we must follow as we diligently try to make the country a better place each day.

In sum, I urge restraint in disparaging hardworking federal employees who must navigate through a minefield of laws, regulations, competing stakeholder interests and new presidential priorities every four to eight years. In fact, if I might be so bold, I request that readers not only avoid casting stones, but that they become stone-catchers instead. Public sentiment matters.

Ryan A. Black

Farmington, Utah