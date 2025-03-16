I am writing this letter to show my concern about the growing issue of homelessness in our community. In today’s world, many families and individuals live paycheck to paycheck and are paying way too much for rent or mortgage. I feel that we see more individuals and families struggling to find a safe and affordable place to sleep, obtain necessities and find stable employment. This crisis is not just an example of economic hardship within the community but also gaps in mental health services, affordable housing and social services.

As I have personal experience working with this population, I have seen the amazing work the current social services do within the local community. Yet I also see the gaps and how programs are needing to be expanded and evolved to help this population access these resources, to help them get back on their feet. Homelessness affects society and communities all around us. It places strain on public resources. We need more preventative measures to address affordable housing, job training programs and mental health services.

As a community, we must advocate to eliminate these gaps. Homelessness is not inevitable and is a solvable problem if we have commitment and act upon addressing this social issue.

Bradley Smith

West Jordan