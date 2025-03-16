Imagine being a child who has already lost everything — only to be taken into foster care to further the cycle of neglect and abuse. The Utah foster care system is in integral need of improving the quality of foster care for families regarding qualifications and eligibility. Being placed in foster care is traumatic enough for the children involved, yet we continue to see these vulnerable and assailable youth put in homes that are ill-prepared to meet their needs. Children in foster care are often subjected to heightened emotional instability, trust issues, issues forming meaningful connections with others, low self-worth and a need for consistent support. Though individuals who wish to become foster parents may have good intentions, the importance for properly qualified and educated providers should outrank pure desire. The consequences of being placed in a home inept to care and support for the specific needs of a foster child are severe.

The shortage of foster families is its own disparity, but it increases the risk that a child is placed with a family ill-equipped to support and manage their needs and entitlements. Ensuring those who wish to become foster families are properly educated, trained and ready to take on the challenges that come with this responsibility is critical. Access to mental health care for both the children and foster family should be prioritized and readily available at any time. Screening and background checks should be a preliminary qualifier, not a rightful passage to become legal caregiver. Continued education and specialized training should be mandatory, and crisis-intervention and trauma informed care are imperative.

Breaking the cycle of continued trauma should not simply be a goal or a mission, it should be an unfaltering commitment to the vulnerable children which the Utah foster care system represents.

Blair Olsen

Salt Lake City