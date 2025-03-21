My family installed an electric heat pump to heat and cool our home. It’s far cheaper than heating with natural gas and uses the same ductwork as our old furnace. Even though we don’t use the gas furnace anymore, we keep it in place, as a backup. Why dismantle a system that is already paid for, and which adds value if the house is ever sold?

President Trump is trying to cancel the expansion of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations , among them the 8,000 charging stations already built for use by federal agencies. There is also unspent money to build such chargers elsewhere. If these initial steps are walked back, then taxpayers will pay three times for the transition to electric vehicles. We paid to build the charging stations, then we pay to dismantle them, and finally pay a third time as the shift to EVs becomes inevitable.

A reversal of these policies would cost taxpayers millions. The transition to electric vehicles is inevitable as petroleum resources dwindle. Delaying that transition wastes money and slows progress.

If you oppose such a rollback, contact Senators Mike Lee and John Curtis and urge them to protect EV infrastructure. Let’s move forward, not backwards.

Tom Elder

Vernal