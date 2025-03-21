Seized fentanyl pills are displayed during a press conference about the dangers and increase in fentanyl at the Drug Enforcement Administration Salt Lake City District Office in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 25, 2024. The pills are marked to look like authentic pharmaceutical drugs, but are fake and can be deadly.

Recent legislation in Utah continues to work to decrease and maintain the constant flow of fentanyl and other opioids that have added to the rise of drug-related deaths, showing that there is an urgent need for stronger solutions. The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner recently reported that over the past decade, deaths related to fentanyl have substantially risen over 1,000%, which is a clear sign of a large public health emergency that is in need of a quick solution.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is used to treat severe pain, especially those who are post-surgery and cancer, and is more potent than morphine by 50-100 times. Unfortunately, this powerful drug is often misused and illegally trafficked, leading to more devastating consequences. The CDC says there should be more effective ways to manage pain besides opioids. Naloxone is a great resource to reverse overdoses, although it is not used enough.

Governor Spencer Cox and the Utah Legislature have worked to instigate more education and treatment services for the dangers of opioids, though they need to make it better. For example, the “Stop the Opidemic” initiative has information that has not been updated since 2023, and there is still a critical need to have more options for disposal sites of unused medications in order to decrease this public health crisis.

The time is now to step up and address this debilitating crisis that takes the life of so many people each and every day. This needs to not only be done through legislation but also through more prevention and treatment throughout our community.

Emma Parkin

Salt Lake City