Justin Blake’s op-ed, “The general welfare is not always good business. That’s the point,” captures what has bothered me about the Trump/DOGE cuts. There is no consideration about what we are giving up.

Air quality as well as carbon pollution are two interesting illustrations where the profit model fails us. With the $110M grant from the US Environmental Protection Agency on hold as of March 7, the Wasatch Front’s transition from diesel-powered trucks and trains is also on hold. A focus on profit over the near term understates the long-term health costs of poor air quality. Likewise, policies that add modest costs to reduce carbon pollution (such as detecting and plugging methane leaks at drilling sites) reduce short-term profits in the near term, ignoring the long-term costs of more extreme weather events due to a warming climate.

I urge our Congressional representatives, Blake Moore, Burgess Owens, Celeste Maloy and Mike Kennedy, and our senators, John Curtis and Mike Lee, to keep the core elements of the IRA that make the most impact on our future welfare. After all, it’s in our Constitution to “promote the general Welfare,” not to “maximize our return on investment.”

David Kam

Salt Lake City