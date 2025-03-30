Growing up in Idaho, I always dreamed of moving to Utah. The mountains, the red rocks and the lively outdoor culture felt like the perfect place to build my future. I’ve now been a Utah resident for four years and I have found many reasons to love Utah, but I’ve also seen firsthand how climate change is threatening the very landscapes that drew me here in the first place. It’s changing the way I think about my future, the choices I make and whether Utah will be a place where I can stay long-term.

Utah is getting hotter, fast. Between 1970 and 2023, fall temperatures in Utah’s Weber and Davis counties rose by 4.5°F, with nearly all counties experiencing at least a 3°F increase. Salt Lake City recorded its hottest October on record in 2024, averaging 66.2°F — almost 10 degrees above normal. The heat of the summer is uncomfortable and long for residents, but the real cost is the lengthy forest fire season that increases respiratory issues for people like me who love spending time outdoors. Not only do the grey skies prevent me from spending time outside, but the dreary scenery is also a heavy mental reminder that our world is drastically changing.

The Great Salt Lake is a defining feature of Utah’s ecosystem and has experienced significant fluctuations in its surface area. In 1986, the lake covered approximately 2,300 square miles, but by July 2022, it had shrunk to a historic low elevation. This isn’t just an environmental crisis — it’s a public health risk. As the lakebed dries up, it releases toxic dust into the air, increasing risks of respiratory diseases.

History has shown us how important the Great Salt Lake is, and my fear is that we are denying the facts and selfishly using our resources. If Utah can’t manage its water resources effectively, I have to ask myself: is this a place where I can build a long-term future?

It is hard to ignore how daily life has been affected. Since 1970, the demand for cooling in Salt Lake City schools has surged by 55%. Schools are having to spend more on air conditioning, and students are struggling to focus in overheated classrooms. As Utah grows, so does the strain on infrastructure — not just in education, but in housing, energy and transportation.

Young people are incredibly aware of this issue, and we’re fighting back. In 2022, a group of youth activists filed a lawsuit against the state, arguing that its push for fossil fuel development violates their right to a healthy environment. This case highlights a larger truth: my generation isn’t waiting for politicians to take action. We’re demanding it.

When I first moved to Utah, I imagined it as my forever home. But climate change is forcing me to reconsider. Do I stay and fight for policies that will protect the environment I love, or do I eventually leave for a place with fewer climate risks? These are the kinds of questions young Utahns like me are grappling with, not decades from now, but today.

A call to action

Utah’s leaders need to face reality. We need policies that prioritize sustainable water management, renewable energy investments and stricter environmental protections. This isn’t about politics — it’s about making sure Utah remains a livable, thriving place for future generations.

I moved here because I believed in Utah’s future. Now, I’m doing everything I can to make sure it still has one.