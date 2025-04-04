Dr. Martin Luther King tells a news conference in Selma, Alabama on Feb. 5, 1965, that he feels there is a need for new legislation on the right to vote. He vowed to continue the voter registration drive until the victory is won. King was bearded following a five day stay in jail.

My family and I have actively participated in several demonstrations in Utah and Washington, D.C., since the inauguration, standing up publicly and emphatically against the actions of the current administration. We plan to do more.

We have done this in the meaningful tradition of peaceful protest that has galvanized people throughout our history, demanding that America live up to her ideals. It is my opinion, and that of many others, that these ideals are now in grave danger.

Lately I have heard that we should wait to protest, perhaps for years. This reminds me of the southern clergy who in 1963 implored Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. to “wait” a little longer before protesting, which he answered in his famous letter written from Birmingham jail: “There comes a time when the cup of endurance runs over, and men are no longer willing to be plunged into the abyss of despair. I hope, sirs, you can understand our legitimate and unavoidable impatience.”

While the struggle and the abyss are different, they are as universal and deep, if not more so, than those of the momentous and inspiring Civil Rights Movement.

Now is our time.

Chris Stevenson

Purcellville, VA